Amazon today is selling the Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-the-Ear headphones for $169.99, which is 51 percent off the regular price of $349.95. The deal is one of Amazon’s one-day-only sales today..

The Beats headphones, which has an Amazon customer rating of 4.7 stars out of a possible 5, come with the following features:

* High-performance wireless noise cancelling headphones.

* Compatible with iOS and Android devices.

* Pure adaptive noise canceling (pure ANC) actively blocks external noise.

* Real-time Audio calibration preserves a premium listening experience.

* Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback.

* Apple’s W1 chip and industry-leading Bluetooth technology keep you connected farther with fewer drop-outs.

* With fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives 3 hours of play when battery is low. Rechargeable lithium ion battery.

