

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Netflix on Wednesday (April 12) will debut American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing, a three-part docuseries looking back at the horrific bombing of the Boston Marathon 10 years ago this month and the subsequent hunt for the perpetrators. If you liked Netflix’s documentaries, Malice at the Palace (the Indiana Pacers-Detroit Pistons fight in 2004) and Waco: American Apocalypse, you should like this one, too. The same folks who did those two outstanding docs are behind this one.

Below is the Netflix press release and a trailer for the show. Enjoy.

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing – Official Trailer – Netflix

The 2013 Boston Marathon bombing paralyzed a great American city on what was supposed to be its happiest day. Ten years later, this three-part series delves into the massive manhunt that followed the tragedy, as remembered by the law enforcement officials who brought the bombers to justice and the survivors caught in the crossfire.

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

Release Date: April 12, 2023

Episodes: 3 X 50

Director/Co-Executive Producer: Floyd Russ (Zion, Malice at the Palace)

Executive Producers: For Tillerman Films: Tiller Russell (Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, Waco: American Apocalypse); For The Cut Productions: Aaron Ginsburg, William Green (Biggie: I Got A Story to Tell); For Ventureland: Kerstin Emhoff and Ali Brown

Co-Executive Producer: For Tillerman Films: Tina Gazzerro Clapp

About American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing:

Patriots’ Day in Boston is a time to celebrate: Spring is in the air, the Red Sox play at Fenway, and the whole town turns out to cheer the Boston Marathon’s journey from the suburbs to the center of the city. When two home-grown terrorists bombed the marathon’s finish line in 2013, the biggest party of the year exploded into carnage, and as law enforcement launched an unprecedented investigation into the bombers’ identities, their pursuit spilled over into the streets of formerly-quiet neighborhoods, paralyzing the city and gripping our post-9/11 world.

To mark the tenth anniversary of the tragedy, director Floyd Russ (Zion, Malice at the Palace) and executive producer Tiller Russell (Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, Waco American Apocalypse) built this three-part series around the tense, terrifying days that followed the attacks, assembling a minute-by-minute recounting of the manhunt from thousands of hours of closed-circuit video, police radio, and cell phone footage, as well as testimony from the police officers, FBI agents, and ordinary citizens whose heroics led to the killers’ capture.

Offering historical context, expert insight, and emotional details from those who knew the bombers personally, American Manhunt tells the full story of how the people of Boston came together in their darkest hour to reclaim their city – and the men and women whose lives will never be the same.

