

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Rachel Brosnahan returns this Friday (April 14) to Amazon’s Prime Video in her award-winning role as Midge Maisel, the accidental comedienne who breaks 1950s/60s ceilings and conventions in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Prime Video will premiere three episodes of the fifth and final season of the social take comedy with the remaining four episodes to run weekly on Fridays until the series finale on May 14.

Below is the Amazon press release with more details, and a season five trailer. Enjoy.

Thank You and Good Night! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Debuts Official Trailer for Upcoming Fifth and Final Season, Premiering April 14 on Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season Five premieres three episodes on April 14 with new episodes following weekly, until the May 26 series finale on Prime Video

As seen in the trailer, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.

The epic, hilarious, and emotional final season of this beloved series takes us through time for a spectacular send-off, featuring the return of some familiar faces—including Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop.

Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino have known “exactly” what the series’ “last images” and “last moment” will be since the Season Four finale last year.

An awards juggernaut and critical darling, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series; six Critics Choice Awards; four Screen Actors Guild Awards; three Golden Globe Awards; and more. The series has become one of the most acclaimed and beloved shows on television and changed the game of the streaming industry.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, and stars Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, SAG Award winner Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph.

MAISEL SEASON FIVE SYNOPSIS

In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.

