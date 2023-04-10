

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you know the free channel on Comcast this week? Please let us know. We love free! — Gina, Boston.

Gina, Comcast earlier this year announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year.

The free shows and movies on Comcast continue this week with programming from Curiosity Stream, the streaming service which features award-winning documentaries and series from renowned authorities such as Stephen Hawking and David Attenborough. The service was created by Discovery Channel founder John Hendricks and its creation was inspired by Discovery’s one-time focus on educational and thought-provoking programs.

Curiosity Stream, which normally costs $4.99 a month, offers such titles as Secrets of the Universe, Planet Insect, Titans: The Rise of Hollywood, A Brief History of Time Travel, Engineering the Future, Ancient Engineering, Just Animals, Mission Unstoppable, Apocalypse: Stalin and many others. The free Curiosity Stream shows will be available from April 10 through April 16.

To access the free titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

