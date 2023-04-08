

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Get ready to engage! All four films based on the TV series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, were released this week on 4K Blu-ray with Dolby Vision and HDR-10. The boxed collection release came on April 4, the day before the Vulcans first made contact with humans in the TNG universe. Below is the press release on the release of the movies on 4K Blu-ray.

Star Trek: The Next Generation Motion Picture Collection is now available for $69.99 at Amazon.com. Enjoy. (The bonus material is incredible!)

All four big-screen adventures featuring fan-favorite Star Trek characters Picard, Riker, Data, LaForge, Worf, Troi, and Dr. Crusher arrive for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD™ with Dolby Vision™* and HDR-10 on April 4, 2023, just in time for First Contact Day (April 5th, the day Vulcans first made contact with humans).

The journey begins with original cast members Kirk, Scott, and Chekov in a story that spans space and time in STAR TREK: GENERATIONS, continuing with a terrifying face off against the Borg in STAR TREK: FIRST CONTACT, a dangerous plot against a peaceful planet in STAR TREK: INSURRECTION, and a familiar old foe returning in STAR TREK: NEMESIS.

All four films will be available together in the STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION 4-MOVIE COLLECTION. The 4-Movie Collection includes each film on 4K Ultra HD, as well as fully remastered on Blu-ray™, plus all legacy bonus content and access to Digital copies of each film. The Collection is presented in a slipcase beautifully illustrated to complement the STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL 6-MOVIE COLLECTION, making this a must-own set to complete every fan’s collection.

In addition, each film will be available individually on 4K Ultra HD with a bonus Blu-ray featuring the fully remastered film, along with all legacy bonus content and access to a Digital copy of the film.

Special features are detailed below.

STAR TREK: GENERATIONS Bonus Content

Commentary by director David Carson and Manny Coto

Commentary by Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Library Computer

Production

Uniting Two Legends

Stellar Cartography: Creating the Illusion

Strange New Worlds: The Valley of Fire

Scoring Trek

Visual Effects

Inside ILM: Models & Miniatures

Crashing the Enterprise

Scene Deconstruction

Main Title Sequence

The Nexus Ribbon

Saucer Crash Sequence

The Star Trek Universe

A Tribute to Matt Jefferies

The Enterprise Lineage

Captain Picard’s Family Album

Creating 24th Century Weapons

Next Generation Designer Flashback Andrew Probert

Stellar Cartography on Earth

Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 1

Trek Roundtable: Generations

Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 007: Trilithium

Deleted Scenes

Archives

Trailers

STAR TREK: FIRST CONTACT Bonus Content

Commentary by director and actor Jonathan Frakes

Commentary by screenplay writers Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore

Commentary by Damon Lindelof and Anthony Pascale

Text commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Library Computer

Production

Making First Contact

The Art of First Contact

The Story

The Missile Silo

The Deflector Dish

From “A” to “E”

Scene Deconstruction

Borg Queen Assembly

Escape Pod Launch

Borg Queen’s Demise

The Star Trek Universe

Jerry Goldsmith: A Tribute

The Legacy of Zefram Cochrane

First Contact: The Possibilities

Industrial Light & Magic – The Next Generation

Greetings from the International Space Station

SpaceShipOne’s Historic Flight

Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 2

Trek Roundtable: First Contact

Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 008: Temporal Vortex

The Borg Collective

Unimatrix One

The Queen

Design Matrix

Archives

Trailers

STAR TREK: INSURRECTION Bonus Content

Commentary by Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Library Computer

Production

It Takes a Village

Location, Location, Location

The Art of Insurrection

Anatomy of a Stunt

The Story

Making Star Trek: Insurrection

Director’s Notebook

The Star Trek Universe

Westmore’s Aliens

Westmore’s Legacy

Star Trek’s Beautiful Alien Women

Marina Sirtis – The Counselor Is In

Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 3

Trek Roundtable: Insurrection

Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 009: The Origins of the Ba’ku and Son’a Conflict

Creating the Illusion

Shuttle Chase

Drones

Duck Blind

Deleted Scenes

Archives

Advertising

STAR TREK: NEMESIS Bonus Content

Commentary by director Stuart Baird

Commentary by producer Rick Berman

Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Library Computer

Production

Nemesis Revisited

New Frontiers – Stuart Baird on Directing Nemesis|

Storyboarding the Action

Red Alert! Shooting the Action of Nemesis

Build and Rebuild

Four-Wheeling in the Final Frontier

Screen Test: Shinzon

The Star Trek Universe

A Star Trek Family’s Final Journey

A Bold Vision of The Final Frontier

Reunion with The Rikers

Today’s Tech Tomorrow’s Data

Robot Hall of Fame

Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 4

Trek Roundtable: Nemesis

Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 010: Thalaron Radiation

The Romulan Empire

Romulan Lore

Shinzon & the Viceroy

Romulan Design

The Romulan Senate

The Scimita

Deleted Scenes

Archive

Trailers

