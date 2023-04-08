By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor
Get ready to engage! All four films based on the TV series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, were released this week on 4K Blu-ray with Dolby Vision and HDR-10. The boxed collection release came on April 4, the day before the Vulcans first made contact with humans in the TNG universe. Below is the press release on the release of the movies on 4K Blu-ray.
Star Trek: The Next Generation Motion Picture Collection is now available for $69.99 at Amazon.com. Enjoy. (The bonus material is incredible!)
All four big-screen adventures featuring fan-favorite Star Trek characters Picard, Riker, Data, LaForge, Worf, Troi, and Dr. Crusher arrive for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD™ with Dolby Vision™* and HDR-10 on April 4, 2023, just in time for First Contact Day (April 5th, the day Vulcans first made contact with humans).
The journey begins with original cast members Kirk, Scott, and Chekov in a story that spans space and time in STAR TREK: GENERATIONS, continuing with a terrifying face off against the Borg in STAR TREK: FIRST CONTACT, a dangerous plot against a peaceful planet in STAR TREK: INSURRECTION, and a familiar old foe returning in STAR TREK: NEMESIS.
All four films will be available together in the STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION 4-MOVIE COLLECTION. The 4-Movie Collection includes each film on 4K Ultra HD, as well as fully remastered on Blu-ray™, plus all legacy bonus content and access to Digital copies of each film. The Collection is presented in a slipcase beautifully illustrated to complement the STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL 6-MOVIE COLLECTION, making this a must-own set to complete every fan’s collection.
In addition, each film will be available individually on 4K Ultra HD with a bonus Blu-ray featuring the fully remastered film, along with all legacy bonus content and access to a Digital copy of the film.
Special features are detailed below.
STAR TREK: GENERATIONS Bonus Content
Commentary by director David Carson and Manny Coto
Commentary by Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore
Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
Library Computer
Production
Uniting Two Legends
Stellar Cartography: Creating the Illusion
Strange New Worlds: The Valley of Fire
Scoring Trek
Visual Effects
Inside ILM: Models & Miniatures
Crashing the Enterprise
Scene Deconstruction
Main Title Sequence
The Nexus Ribbon
Saucer Crash Sequence
The Star Trek Universe
A Tribute to Matt Jefferies
The Enterprise Lineage
Captain Picard’s Family Album
Creating 24th Century Weapons
Next Generation Designer Flashback Andrew Probert
Stellar Cartography on Earth
Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 1
Trek Roundtable: Generations
Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 007: Trilithium
Deleted Scenes
Archives
Trailers
STAR TREK: FIRST CONTACT Bonus Content
Commentary by director and actor Jonathan Frakes
Commentary by screenplay writers Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore
Commentary by Damon Lindelof and Anthony Pascale
Text commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
Library Computer
Production
Making First Contact
The Art of First Contact
The Story
The Missile Silo
The Deflector Dish
From “A” to “E”
Scene Deconstruction
Borg Queen Assembly
Escape Pod Launch
Borg Queen’s Demise
The Star Trek Universe
Jerry Goldsmith: A Tribute
The Legacy of Zefram Cochrane
First Contact: The Possibilities
Industrial Light & Magic – The Next Generation
Greetings from the International Space Station
SpaceShipOne’s Historic Flight
Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 2
Trek Roundtable: First Contact
Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 008: Temporal Vortex
The Borg Collective
Unimatrix One
The Queen
Design Matrix
Archives
Trailers
STAR TREK: INSURRECTION Bonus Content
Commentary by Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis
Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
Library Computer
Production
It Takes a Village
Location, Location, Location
The Art of Insurrection
Anatomy of a Stunt
The Story
Making Star Trek: Insurrection
Director’s Notebook
The Star Trek Universe
Westmore’s Aliens
Westmore’s Legacy
Star Trek’s Beautiful Alien Women
Marina Sirtis – The Counselor Is In
Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 3
Trek Roundtable: Insurrection
Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 009: The Origins of the Ba’ku and Son’a Conflict
Creating the Illusion
Shuttle Chase
Drones
Duck Blind
Deleted Scenes
Archives
Advertising
STAR TREK: NEMESIS Bonus Content
Commentary by director Stuart Baird
Commentary by producer Rick Berman
Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
Library Computer
Production
Nemesis Revisited
New Frontiers – Stuart Baird on Directing Nemesis|
Storyboarding the Action
Red Alert! Shooting the Action of Nemesis
Build and Rebuild
Four-Wheeling in the Final Frontier
Screen Test: Shinzon
The Star Trek Universe
A Star Trek Family’s Final Journey
A Bold Vision of The Final Frontier
Reunion with The Rikers
Today’s Tech Tomorrow’s Data
Robot Hall of Fame
Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 4
Trek Roundtable: Nemesis
Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 010: Thalaron Radiation
The Romulan Empire
Romulan Lore
Shinzon & the Viceroy
Romulan Design
The Romulan Senate
The Scimita
Deleted Scenes
Archive
Trailers
