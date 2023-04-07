

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Rachel Weisz will star in dual roles as treacherous twin sisters in a six-episode Dead Ringers coming to Amazon’s Prime Video on April 21. The series is remake of the 1988 classic directed by David Cronenberg which stars Jeremy Irons. This installment features the Weisz’ characters as manipulative medical maniacs who share lovers, drugs and a zeal to replace traditional medical ethics with a new experimental medicine. Sounds like a good vehicle to showcase Weisz’ talents. The actress has shined in such films as The Mummy, The Bourne Legacy and Definitely, Maybe.

Below is the press release from the Amazon and the new trailer, which is definitely creepy. Enjoy.

A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, Dead Ringers will feature Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes – including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics – in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront. All six episodes premiere April 21 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Rachel Weisz also serves as an executive producer for the limited series, which is created, written, and executive produced by Emmy-nominated writer and playwright Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession, The Wonder). The series’ ensemble cast includes Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy, American Horror Story: Asylum) as Genevieve, Poppy Liu (Hacks, Better Call Saul) as Greta, Michael Chernus (Severance, Orange is the New Black) as Tom, Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, Saint Maud) as Rebecca, and Emily Meade (The Deuce, The Leftovers) as Susan.

Filmmaker Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Nest, The Iron Claw) directed the first two episodes and co-directed the last episode of the series. Durkin also serves as an executive producer. The directing team also includes Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body, Girlfight), Karena Evans (P-Valley, Snowfall), and Lauren Wolkstein (A Friend of the Family, Y: The Last Man).

Dead Ringers is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television. Alice Birch, who is the series showrunner, serves as an executive producer alongside Rachel Weisz for Astral Projection, Stacy O’Neil, Sue Naegle, and Sean Durkin. Ali Krug is the executive producer for Annapurna Television. Erica Kay, Anne Carey, and Polly Stokes also serve as executive producers. James G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Barbara Wall executive produced for Morgan Creek.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...