TV Answer Man, I want to watch the Cubs on Friday, but it’s on Apple TV+ and I don’t want to subscribe. Any ideas on how we can get around this so we can watch the game? — Jodi, Evanston, Illinois.

Jodi, Apple TV+’s exclusive Friday MLB doubleheaders, start today (April 7) with the Texas Rangers visiting the Chicago Cubs at 2 p.m. ET and the Atlanta Braves hosting the San Diego Padres at 7 p.m. ET.

Apple’s MLB broadcasts, which began last season as part of a multi-year agreement with the league, are exclusive, meaning they will not be available on any other service, including the regional sports networks, MLB TV or MLB Extra Innings.

The streamer offered the games for free last year, but you have to subscribe to Apple TV+ for $6.99 a month to watch the games this season.

Or do you?

MLB and Apple are now offering a free two-month subscription to Apple TV+ for new and qualified returning subscribers. You can redeem the free sub here. That would take you to June 7, which means you could watch the following games for free:

April 7: Rangers at Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

April 7: Padres at Braves, 7:20 p.m.

April 14: Giants at Tigers, 6:40 p.m.

April 14: Angels at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.

April 21: Blue Jays at Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

April 21: Astros at Braves, 7:20 p.m.

April 28: Phillies at Astros, 8:10 p.m.

April 28: Cardinals at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

May 5: White Sox at Reds, 6:40 p.m.

May 5: Twins at Guardians, 7:10 p.m.

May 12: Royals at Brewers, 8:10 p.m.

May 12: Cubs at Twins, 8:10 p.m.

May 19: Orioles at Blue Jays 7:07 p.m.

May 19: Mariners at Braves, 7:20 p.m.

May 26: Padres at Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

May 26: White Sox at Tigers, 7:10 p.m.

June 2: Brewers at Reds, 5:10 p.m.

June 2: Guardians at Twins, 8:10 p.m.

Plus, the two-month free sub entitles you to watch the rest of the Apple TV+ lineup, which includes award-winning shows such as Ted Lasso, Severance and Coda.

Note that you must sign up by July 7 to get the free subscription.

If you need more information on how to watch the MLB games on Apple TV+, click here.

Jodi, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

