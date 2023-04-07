

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I see that T-Mobile has MLB TV for free this year. Do you know if this will be every year. I might switch to T-Mobile if they have it every year. — Barry, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Barry, T-Mobile, the communications giant, this year offered the MLB TV package of out-of-market games for free for the eighth straight year. And T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro customers can watch the games for free on any MLB TV supported device, not just your phone or tablet using the wireless plan.

This is a great perk for baseball fans, particularly considering MLB TV’s price increase to $149 this season, a $10 bump over last year.

Unfortunately, if you were considering signing up for T-Mobile to get MLB TV this year, the redemption time has expired. You had to sign up for it at T-Mobile.com/MLB or in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app from March 28, through April 3.

The good news, however, is that T-Mobile announced yesterday that it has extended its agreement with Major League Baseball, allowing it to provide MLB TV for free through the 2028 season. The new deal is part of a larger partnership that calls for T-Mobile to participate in several baseball-themed projects:

* Work with MLB to test the automated ball-strike system over a T-Mobile 5G Private Mobile Network at select MiLB games this season.

* Continue its title sponsorship of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby during MLB All-Star Week.

* Partner with MLB Network to bring back the T-Mobile 5G BP show for the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and MLB Postseason.

* Become the presenting sponsor for the Little League Baseball World Series.

T-Mobile clearly believes that the national pastime helps drives the wireless business.

Barry, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

