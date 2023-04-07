Amazon is now selling this Amazon-brand 55-inch 4K Smart TV for $309.99, which is 40 percent off the regular price of $519.99. The sale is one of Amazon’s one-day-only deals for April 7.

The 4K TV has a customer rating of 4.6 stars out of a possible 5, based on more than 31,000 reviews.

“7 months in and we’ve had zero problems with this TV. Our fiber internet provider updated the Wi-Fi equipment in our house and this Fire TV is now able to pick up a 160 mbps typical signal strength. The quality of the picture is actually slightly better close-up now, though from several feet away, it’s just as good as before. No complaints thus far – a worthy investment. Upping my rating for the trouble-free operation!” writes one verified purchaser.

The Amazon 4-Series 4K TV has the following features:

* Supports HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus

* Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote. Press and ask to find your favorite apps, movies, and shows, plus check the weather, sports scores, and more.

* 4 HDMI inputs to connect to cable or satellite and video game consoles. The HDMI eARC lets you add audio equipment for enhanced sound.

* Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

