Peacock, the streaming service owned by Comcast, has announced that it will add the comedy/horror film, Cocaine Bear, on April 14. The film, which stars Keri Russell, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Ray Liotta and Margo Martindale (who co-starred with Ms. Russell in The Americans), is based loosely on a real-life case of a wild bear accidentally eating a huge stash of a drug runner’s cocaine. The wild animal, flushed with the white stuff, then goes on a murderous rampage.

Below is the press release from Peacock and the movie trailer. Enjoy.

UNIVERSAL PICTURES’ BOX OFFICE HIT “COCAINE BEAR” ROARS TO PEACOCK STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON APRIL 14

Peacock has announced it will stream Universal Pictures’ instant cultural phenom COCAINE BEAR streaming exclusively beginning April 14, 2023. For more on COCAINE BEAR on Peacock, click here https://www.peacocktv.com/stream-movies/cocaine-bear

* The latest film from director Elizabeth Banks (Charlie’s Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) is inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.

* COCAINE BEAR is the latest addition to Peacock’s offering of horror comedy films including the newly released M3GAN, Warm Bodies and Violent Night.

ABOUT ‘COCAINE BEAR’

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Kahyun Kim (American Gods), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project) and newcomer Scott Seiss.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie’s Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), Cocaine Bear is produced by Oscar(R) winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines) and Aditya Sood (The Martian) for Lord Miller, by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman (Pitch Perfect franchise) for Brownstone Productions, and by Brian Duffield (Spontaneous). Robin Fisichella (Ma) will executive produce.

FILMMAKERS:

· Cast: Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., with Margo Martindale and Ray Liotta

· Music Supervisors: Julia Michels, Julianne Jordan

· Score By: Mark Mothersbaugh

· Edited By: Joel Negron ACE

· Production Designer: Aaron Haye

· Director of Photography: John Guleserian

· Executive Producers: Robin Mulcahy Fisichella, Alison Small, Nikki Baida

· Produced By: Phil Lord p.g.a., Christopher Miller p.g.a., Elizabeth Banks p.g.a., Max Handelman p.g.a., Brian Duffield p.g.a., Aditya Sood p.g.a.,

· Written By: Jimmy Warden

· Directed By: Elizabeth Banks

