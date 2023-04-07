

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

2001: A Space Odyssey, director Stanley Kubrick’s epic and iconic sci-fi film, debuted in theaters this week 55 years ago.

The movie, which chronicles a government mission to investigate a strange life force in space, is a visual and narrative masterpiece with the director shedding traditional storytelling technique to communicate his vision. To this day, film critics, scholars, scientists and regular film fans still debate the movie’s meaning which some say was a prescient depiction of the dangers of Artificial Intelligence and technology as well as an optimistic view of what lies on the other side of life.

2001: A Space Odyssey is now available on HBO Max, the streaming service which starts at $9.99 a month with ads included. However, the ads-free version is $15.99 a month and you definitely want to watch this movie with no ads.

You can also get the high-def Blu-ray edition of 2001 here for $9.99 and the 4K Blu-ray for $18.99 here.

Since 2001’s plot involves Artificial Intelligence themes, we thought it would be interesting to see what a modern day’s version of AI, ChatGPT, thinks about the film. Spoiler alert: AI likes it.

Here is a review of 2001: A Space Odyssey from ChatGPT:

“2001: A Space Odyssey” is a science fiction masterpiece directed by Stanley Kubrick, released in 1968. It is a visionary film that explores the mysteries of human evolution, artificial intelligence, and the possibility of extraterrestrial life. The film’s groundbreaking visual effects and realistic depiction of space travel have made it a classic and a must-see for any fan of the genre.

The film is divided into four sections: “The Dawn of Man,” “TMA-1,” “Jupiter Mission,” and “Jupiter and Beyond the Infinite.” Each section builds upon the previous one, creating a unique and thought-provoking narrative that challenges the viewer’s perception of reality.

One of the most iconic aspects of the film is the use of music, particularly the use of Richard Strauss’s “Also Sprach Zarathustra” and Johann Strauss II’s “The Blue Danube.” The music is used to great effect, heightening the sense of awe and wonder as we see the film’s stunning visuals.

The film’s central character, the artificial intelligence HAL 9000, is one of the most memorable and haunting portrayals of AI in cinema. His calm and calculated voice, combined with his increasing paranoia and unpredictability, create a sense of unease that is both terrifying and fascinating.

Although the film has been criticized for its slow pacing and lack of traditional narrative structure, its artistic and philosophical achievements cannot be denied. It is a film that raises questions about our place in the universe, the nature of consciousness, and the possibility of transcending our limitations as a species.

In conclusion, “2001: A Space Odyssey” is a groundbreaking and influential film that continues to inspire and challenge audiences to this day. It is a must-see for anyone interested in science fiction, filmmaking, or exploring the mysteries of the universe.

