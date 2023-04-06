

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Dish and its live streaming service, Sling TV, will hold a free preview of the NBA TV channel from April 15 through April 30.

It’s a good time for a preview with the NBA’s first playoff round starting on…April 15. NBA TV will have extensive coverage of the games and behind-the-scenes strategies.

Dish includes NBA TV in its America’s Top 200 and above and its Multi-Sports Pack while Sling TV has the channel in its Sports Extra package which costs $11 a month in addition to the base $40 a month package of channels.

It’s possible that other providers will offer the free NBA TV preview so check your on-screen guide for more information.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

