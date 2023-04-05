

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I read your article about the Dodgers and Red Sox being in 4K on DIRECTV. How come YouTube TV doesn’t have them in 4K? I have the 4K plan on YouTube TV and it definitely does not include them. Can you explain? — Eric, Manhattan Beach.

Eric, I wrote an article yesterday that said DIRECTV offers home Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox games in 4K. Not only can in-market subscribers watch their games in 4K, but they’re available out-of-market to MLB Extra Innings customers.

YouTube TV, which has a base plan of 85 channels for $72.99 a month ($10 off each of the first three months), also has a 4K add-on package for $9.99 a month. The 4K plan enables you to watch live 4K sports from Fox, ESPN and NBC.

But it does not include the 4K broadcasts of the Dodgers and Red Sox.

Why? It’s simple.

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!

YouTube TV does not carry the two regional sports networks that produce those games, SportsNet LA for the Dodgers and NESN for the Red Sox. So the streamer is prevented from offering their 4K games (or HD games) because they don’t have the rights. (YouTube TV has never carried SportsNet LA while it lost NESN in 2021 due to a carriage dispute.)

This also applies for the 4K broadcasts of the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets on Altitude and the 4K games of the Los Angeles Lakers on Spectrum SportsNet. YouTube TV doesn’t carry them so they can’t show their games, 4K or HD.

Eric, hope that makes sense. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...