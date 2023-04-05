

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Netflix on April 20 will debut a new political drama, The Diplomat, starring Keri Russell of The Americans. The show will put Russell back in the political/espionage arena where she flourished during her six-year run as a Russian spy in FX’s The Americans. Netflix today released the first trailer for The Diplomat and it shows Russell’s character, the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, dealing with both international and martial crises. Looks good. Below is the trailer:

Here is Netflix’s press release with more details on the show:

Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She’s great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight – all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

From showrunner Debora Cahn (THE WEST WING, HOMELAND), THE DIPLOMAT is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people. Also starring David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, with executive producers Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell.

The show will include eight one-hour episodes.

The cast includes Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh.

Film locations: London, Cotswolds, Paris

To learn more, go to: http://www.netflix.com/TheDiplomat

