

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Hulu over the weekend added 65 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here are the three best, in my humble opinion. (You can post your opinions in the Comments section at the bottom of the article.)

* Bridemaids, the 2011 comedy film stars Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live) at the peak of her zany powers as a single woman in her 30s who turns an upcoming wedding into a series of comic misadventures. The flawless supporting cast includes Jon Hamm, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, and for fans still nostalgic for 1970s indie films, the great Jill Clayburgh.

* Lincoln, the Steven Spielberg-directed 2012 bio film starring Daniel Day-Lewis as our 16th president. The movie gets a bit maudlin at times, but it’s a must-see for Day-Lewis’ channeling of the man who guided us during the most critical time in our nation’s history. There may not be a better living actor than DDL and Lincoln is the perfect showcase for his unique talents. Watch this film and you’ll think Lincoln is still alive.

* High Fidelity, the 2000 comedy/romance film starring record store clerk John Cusack who recalls his past romances while categorizing pretty much everything in his life. Cusack is charming and the supporting cast is overflowing with fun turns from Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jack Black, Joan Cusack (John’s sis), Lisa Bonet, Lili Taylor, Tim Robbins and Sara Gilbert. There’s even a Bruce Springsteen cameo.

Here is the complete list of movies just added to Hulu:

Adam (2009)

American Psycho (2000)

Baby Mama (2008)

Bachelorette (2012)

Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blackthorn (2011)

Body At Brighton Rock (2019)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Boys On The Side (1995)

Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

The Brothers (2001)

CHiPS (2017)

Copycat (1995)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Date Night (2010)

Dear John (2010)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

Dredd (2012)

Elysium (2013)

Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

The Fan (1996)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Father Of The Bride (1991)

Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)

The Forgotten (2004)

Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Haywire (2012)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

The Interview (2014)

Joe Somebody (2001)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

The Lady In The Van (2016)

Lincoln (2012)

Made In America (1993)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mission To Mars (2000)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

The Negotiator (1998)

Once (2007)

Prom Night (2008)

Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Runaway Jury (2003)

Second Act (2018)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Think Like A Man (2012)

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

To The Wonder (2012)

We Own The Night (2007)

