TV Answer Man, do you know when the Apple baseball games start? And how do you watch them and will they cost money? Will they be on any other channel? Etc. Thanks! — Marcia, Bel Air, Maryland.

Marcia, the Apple TV+ streaming service this year will again stream exclusive Friday MLB doubleheaders, starting this Friday (April 7) with the Texas Rangers visiting the Chicago Cubs at 2 p.m. ET and the Atlanta Braves hosting the San Diego Padres at 7 p.m. ET. The Cubs-Rangers matchup will be the streamer’s first day game; Apple last year only carried night doubleheaders.

Apple’s MLB broadcasts, which began last season as part of a multi-year agreement with the league, are exclusive, meaning they will not be available on any other service, including the regional sports networks, MLB TV or MLB Extra Innings.

There will be something different about Apple’s games this season. They will no longer be free. You will have to subscribe to Apple TV+ for $6.99 a month to watch the games. (Apple TV+ does have a seven-day free trial.)

Once you subscribe to Apple TV+, finding and watching the games is pretty easy. About 30 minutes before the game begins, open the Apple TV+ app or go to its web site. You’ll see the game listed in a thumbnail on the Home Page. Click on the thumbnail and start watching. Pre-game shows usually begin about 30 minutes before first pitch.

Next week’s Apple games will feature a regular night doubleheader: San Francisco Giants at Detroit Tigers at 6:30 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox at 7 p.m. ET. Click this link to see more Apple games.

Marcia, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

