

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Netflix, which last month aired its first live program ever, a stand-up comedy special starring Chris Rock, must have liked what it saw. The streamer has announced that it will air a Love Is Blind season four reunion live and in color (ok, the ‘in color’ part is a joke for the TV Answer Man unless he edits it out.) The show, which will air live, yes live, on Netflix on Sunday, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET, will feature Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosting the sexy singles who have committed to marrying someone they have never met. The Lacheys will find out whether the couples have uncoupled, among other burning questions.

And did I tell you it will be live?

Below is the Netflix press release with more details:

SPOILER ALERT: there are no spoilers- because the Love is Blind Season 4 Reunion is LIVE! The cast is ready to spill the tea when Love is Blind: The Live Reunion streams live Sunday, April 16 at 8PM ET/5PM PT only on Netflix.

Save the date for this can’t miss LIVE reunion special. Hosts Nick & Vanessa Lachey will join the cast for this front row seat as they unravel all the season’s twists and turns, share reactions to watching their stories unfold, and find out which couples are still together after saying “I do” and “I don’t.” Anything could happen! Literally, anything – because it’s LIVE!

Save The Date! You’re Cordially Invited to…

Nick & Vanessa Lachey Will Host The Unfiltered Live Streaming Event on on April 16th at 8PM ET/5PM PT

LOVE IS BLIND: THE LIVE REUNION

· Love Is Blind fans, save the date! Be the first to catch up with the couples – and singles – of season four in Netflix’s first LIVE reunion special, Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion. The event will stream from Los Angeles on Sunday, April 16 at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

· Hosts Nick & Vanessa Lachey will join the cast for this front row seat as they unravel all the season’s twists and turns, share reactions to watching their stories unfold, and find out which couples are still together after saying “I do” and “I don’t.” Anything could happen!

· Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will be produced by Embassy Row. Brandon Monk serves as showrunner and is executive producing with Michael Davies. Love Is Blind the series is produced by Kinetic Content, and executive produced by Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Brent Gauches and Brian Smith.

· Leading up to the reunion, Netflix and the Love Is Blind cast are bringing the pods directly to fans in New York, Nashville and Los Angeles to experience what it’s like to connect with each other sight unseen. Fans in Nashville and Los Angeles are also invited to attend special Love Is Blind S4 watch parties. For more details and to sign-up go to: https://tudum.com/loveisblindevent.

· This is Netflix’s second-ever live event after Chris Rock: Selective Outrage on March 4. Beginning in 2024, the SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix globally.

How to watch LOVE IS BLIND: THE LIVE REUNION on April 16:

4:50pm PT/7:50pm ET: Love is Blind: The Live Reunion will be available for members on Netflix. If members click on the “Watch Live” button prior to the official start, they will be taken to a waiting room until the reunion begins.

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET: The live reunion begins, hosted by Nick & Vanessa Lachey.

Members will be able to rewind, pause and jump to Live.

If members join late, they can opt to “Play from the Beginning” or start watching from where the Live currently is.

If members pop out of the Live event, the title will remain under the “Continue Watching” row.

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will be available for streaming on Netflix following the live event, and closed captions in additional languages will start rolling out in the days following.

Got a burning question to ask the cast? Tweet or comment your question using the hashtag #LoveIsBlindLIVE on Twitter and Instagram. Learn more about how to have your say in the reunion at: tudum.com/loveisblindquestions.

About Love Is Blind (S4)

Synopsis: Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

