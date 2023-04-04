

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, did I see right? Is YouTube TV really offering three weeks for free? Free?! Is there any restrictions on that? — Neal, Evansville, Indiana.

Neal, YouTube TV, the multi-channel, live streaming service, is now offering a three-week free trial for new customers.

The streamer normally provides a free trial of one week or less, although it sometimes experiments with a two-week free preview. The three-week free trial comes shortly before the Net TV company is expected to unveil its NFL Sunday Ticket pricing and plans for the 2023 season.

The terms of agreement says the free trial promotion must be redeemed by April 16, 2023, at 11:59 pm PT.

YouTube TV, which has 85 live channels, offers a base price of $72.99 a month although it’s now offering $10 off each of the first three months. You will be charged the first month of service if you don’t cancel prior to the end of the three-week free trial.

The deal is only available for new users. Current and past subscribers are not eligible nor is anyone who previously participated in a YouTube TV free trial.

Click here to learn more about the three-week free trial and the three-month discount offer at YouTube TV.

