DIRECTV announced today that it has signed an agreement with Amazon’s Prime Video to provide 20 New York Yankees games this season to more than 300,000 commercial venues, including bars and restaurants. The first game is tonight when the Yanks will host the Philadelphia Phillies at 7 p.m. ET.

The games, which were previously only to be available to Prime members, will be distributed to commercial venues in New York state, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey, and northeast Pennsylvania on their existing satellite equipment for the 2023 season. The areas in the four states represent the Yankees’ home footprint.

Amazon, a part owner in the Yankees’ Yes Network, has the exclusive home rights to the 20 games. They will not be broadcast by the Yes Network or any other New York area channel.

“For decades, DIRECTV has given sports fans all over the country access to their favorite teams how and where they want to watch them,” Rob Thun, DIRECTV’s chief content officer, said in a statement. “There arguably isn’t a more fervent fan base in sports than that of the New York Yankees. We look forward to bringing those fans even more Yankees games to watch at their favorite local bars, restaurants and other commercial establishments where DIRECTV already delivers our market-leading sports content offering.”

DIRECTV’s business unit also provides Amazon’s Thursday Night Football games as well as Apple’s MLS Season Pass and Apple’s MLB Friday doubleheaders to commercial venues. The satcaster says it’s still trying to negotiate the rights to offer Sunday Ticket to bars and restaurants in 2023 although the NFL has awarded the commercial contract to a new company headed by two former DIRECTV executives.

How to use DIRECTV’s sports bar finder:

Yankee fans can determine which bars and restaurants will offer the Amazon games via DIRECTV’s Sports Bar finder, an app available in the App Store and Google Play Store.

To learn more about Amazon’s New York Yankees broadcasts, see this article.

