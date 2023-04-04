Amazon is now selling this Fire HD 8 Tablet with the Alexa digital assistant for $59.99, which is 40 percent off the regular price of $99.99. The deal is one of Amazon’s one-day-only sales.

Click here to learn more about today’s deal on the Amazon Fire HD 8.

The tablet, which comes with a 32GB storage capability and an eight-inch display, offers the following features:

* Fastest processor ever for the Fire HD 8; up to 30 percent faster than the previous generation tablet.

* Up to 13 hours of battery life to enjoy reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go.

* Stream or download your favorite shows and movies from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO, while also enjoying your favorite content from Hulu, Kindle, Audible and more through Amazon’s Appstore. (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

* Alexa digital assistant can make video calls to friends and family or download apps like Zoom, Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok. Can also play music on demand, get news and weather, update shopping lists, control your smart home and set reminders.

* Amazon Kids offers easy-to-use parental controls on Fire tablets. Subscribe to Amazon Kids+ for access to thousands of books, popular apps and games, videos, songs, Audible books, and more.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...