TV Answer Man, I would like to watch baseball games in 4K. So here’s my question: Does MLB Extra Innings have games available in 4K? And how about MLB TV games? Are they in 4K? They should be!! — Ken, Milwaukee.

Ken, let me take the second question first. MLB TV, the league’s online package of out-of-market games, is not available in 4K. HD only.

But what about MLB Extra Innings? Do they have games in 4K.

Answer: Yes!

That is, if you know where to look. Let me explain.

SportsNet LA, the regional TV home of the Los Angeles Dodgers, produces its home Dodgers in 4K. DIRECTV, one of two major pay TV services that carries SportsNet LA, provides the 4K feed to its subscribers in the Los Angeles market. (Charter’s Spectrum TV, the other major SportsNet LA carrier, has never offered anything in 4K, including SportsNet LA which it manages as part of a 25-year deal with the Dodgers.)

However, DIRECTV also allows MLB Extra Innings subscribers outside the LA market to watch the 4K broadcast. The SportsNet LA game is part of DIRECTV’s Extra Innings package so both the HD and 4K feeds are available. (DIRECTV has the 4K feed on one of its special 4K channels which run from 104-106.)

The satcaster also carries NESN’s 4K broadcasts of home Boston Red Sox games and Extra Innings subs outside the Boston market can watch them as well. (Note: NESN’s 4K feeds can also be seen on the NESN 360 app.)

Unfortunately, DIRECTV is the only pay TV provider that is offering 4K game broadcasts to Extra Innings subscribers, but it’s a nice perk. The satellite TV service also provides Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets 4K feeds to out-of-market NBA League Pass subscribers and Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche games in 4K to NHL Center Ice subs.

Ken, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

