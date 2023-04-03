

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Did you like the 1987 film, Fatal Attraction, starring Michael Douglas as an attorney whose life is turned upside down when he has an affair with a disturbed book editor (Glenn Close)? Well, you will soon be able to watch a TV series that picks up where the characters left off and 15 years later.

Paramount+ will debut Fatal Attraction, the series, on April 30 with Joshua Jackson in the Douglas role as Dan Gallagher after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alex Forrest (the Close role now played by Lizzy Caplan). The show will skip back and forth, showing how the affair destroyed his life and family.

Below is the press release with more details on the show and the new show trailer:

April 3, 2023 – Paramount+ today revealed the official trailer and art for the upcoming original series FATAL ATTRACTION. The series premieres Sunday, April 30 with three episodes exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France, and on Thursday, May 11 in South Korea. Following the premiere, new episodes of the eight-episode season will be available to stream weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada, on Mondays in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France, and on Thursdays in South Korea. The final two episodes will be available to stream on Sunday, May 28.

The all-new series is a deep dive reimagining of the 1980s cultural touchstone FATAL ATTRACTION through the lens of privilege, personality disorders, family dynamics and murder. In the present day, after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alexandra Forrest (Lizzy Caplan), Daniel Gallagher (Joshua Jackson) is paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence. In 2008, Dan first meets Alex and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he’s built with his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet).

The series stars Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher and Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Brooker.

Alexandra Cunningham (“Dirty John,” “Chance”) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (“Perry Mason”), with whom Cunningham developed the series, and executive producers Darryl Frank (“The Americans”) and Justin Falvey (“The Americans”) for Amblin Television. Silver Tree also serves as executive producer and directed five episodes. FATAL ATTRACTION is produced by Paramount Television Studios.

