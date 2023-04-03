

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Paramount+, the streaming service with plans that start at $4.99 a month, on Tuesday (April 4) will add the theatrical comedy movie, 80 For Brady, which stars Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin as four lifelong friends who set out on a journey to watch their favorite quarterback, Tom Brady, play in the Super Bowl.

Before you run under the covers, or go into a Cover 3 defense, Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives the movie a score of 60, sufficient to get the old ‘ripe tomato’ symbol as a decent flick. And with old hands, sorry, like Fonda, Field, Moreno and Field let loose, it can’t be too bad. (It might even be good.)

Below is the press release from Paramount+ with more details, and a movie trailer. Enjoy!

HEARTWARMING COMEDY “80 FOR BRADY” AVAILABLE TO STREAM BEGINNING APRIL 4 ON PARAMOUNT+

“80 For Brady” Stars Academy Award(R) Nominee Lily Tomlin and Academy Award Winners Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

March 31, 2023 – Paramount+ today announced that 80 FOR BRADY, the heartwarming comedy about the power of female friendship, will be available to stream on the service beginning Tuesday, April 4, in the U.S. and Canada. The film’s availability in additional international Paramount+ markets will be announced at a later date.

Academy Award nominee Lily Tomlin and winners Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field star in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy inspired by a true story of friendship and adventure. Four lifelong friends set out on an unforgettable journey to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in Super Bowl LI and witness one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, discovering that it’s never too late to live life to the fullest.

Paramount Pictures presents, in association with FIFTH SEASON, 80 FOR BRADY, starring Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”), Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”), Rita Moreno (“West Side Story”) and Sally Field (“Lincoln”) alongside an all-star supporting cast including seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady, Billy Porter (“Pose”), Rob Corddry (“Ballers”), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”), Guy Fieri (“Guy’s Grocery Games”), Harry Hamlin (“Mad Men”), Bob Balaban (“Severance”), Glynn Turman (“House of Lies”), Sara Gilbert (“The Conners”), Jimmy O. Yang (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Ron Funches (“LOOT”) and Matt Lauria (“Parenthood”).

80 FOR BRADY, a Tempesta Films/199 Productions/Watch This Ready production, is directed by Kyle Marvin (“The Climb”), with a script written by Sarah Haskins & Emily Halpern (“Booksmart”). It is produced by FIFTH SEASON, Donna Gigliotti, p.g.a (“Hidden Figures”) and Emmy Award winner Tom Brady, and executive produced by Jeff Stott, Mike Covino and Kyle Marvin.

