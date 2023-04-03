

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I’m from San Diego so I want to know if you can watch the San Diego State-UConn game for free on Monday night? No pay TV sub. That’s what I’m looking for. Can you help? — Gary, New Haven, Connecticut.

Gary, the Connecticut Huskes tonight (April 3) at 9:20 p.m. ET will play the San Diego State Aztecs for the 2022-23 men’s college basketball championship. CBS will broadcast the March Madness final, which will be played at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

There are three ways to watch the big game for free:

1. Antenna

If you have an antenna, you will be able to watch the game on CBS for free. However, I would advise that you test it prior to the game to ensure that you can get a strong signal from your local CBS station.

2. Free Trials

Live streamers DIRECTV Stream, FuboTV, and YouTube TV all carry CBS and are now offering free trials to new customers. Paramount Plus’ Premium plan also includes live CBS feeds and there’s a seven-day free trial for that, too.

3. March Madness Live

The March Madness Live app offers a three-hour free preview, which should let you watch the entire game for free; just root against triple overtime. However, note that the three-hour preview is for one-time only. If you already used it during the tournament, it won’t work for you tonight. You’ll need a pay TV user name and password to watch the game.

Gary, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

