Amazon today is selling this Samsung All-In-One Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos for $199.99, which is 43 percent off the regular price of $347.99. The deal is one of Amazon’s one-day-only sales for April 3.

The Samsung soundbar, model HW-S61B, has a customer rating of 4.1 stars out of a possible 5, based on more than 560 reviews at Amazon.com. The product comes with the following features:

* All-In-One: The soundbar comes with two subwoofers and tweeters built in.

* Wireless Dolby Atmos. Listen to the innovative immersive sound without need for HDMI cable.

* Built-In Center Speaker: The built-in center speaker is dedicated to delivering enhanced dialogue, so you won’t miss a word, no matter how faint the conversation or how intense the background music or action is.

See: What Is Dolby Atmos?

* Built-In Voice Assistant: You can command your soundbar with built-in voice assistants like Alexa to play your favorite songs, see your favorite shows and watch your favorite teams.

See: Should You Buy a Soundbar

* AirPlay 2: You can pair the soundbar with a compatible iPhone or other iOS device to play music.

To learn more about this Samsung soundbar deal, click here. Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

