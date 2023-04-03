TV Answer Man, any idea what the free channel is this week on Comcast? We love the free channels and would like to know more. Thank you for your updates! — Beenie, Bowie, Maryland.

Beenie, Comcast earlier this year announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year.

The free shows and movies on Comcast continue this week with programming from UP, Faith, and Family, which seems like an appropriate choice considering Easter is six days away.

UP, Faith and Family, which normally costs $5.99 a month, offers such inspirational titles as Hudson & Rex S3, Jesus Calling S1, God’s Compass, Wild at Heart (uh, not the David Lynch version), Everyday Miracles, Plus One at An Amish Wedding, Infamously in Love, Finding Noah, and Victor. The free UP, Faith and Family shows and movies will be available from April 3 through April 9.

To access the free titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Beenie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

