

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Netflix today added Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to the comedy film, Murder Mystery, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as a police officer and his hairdresser wife who attempt to solve a mysterious death aboard a yacht. Adam and Jen are back in the new film which has them heading a detective agency and solving more unsolved murders.

But is the new movie any good? Does it work as a comedy and mystery? If you believe some critics, the answer is yes. Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives the movie a score of 80 out of a possible 100, albeit based on just five reviews as of this morning. (The first film garnered a RT score of 44.) Below is a sampling of some of the reviews of Murder Mystery 2 as posted on Twitter, which offers a more mixed conclusion. Enjoy.

Murder Mystery 2 is a nicely mindless Netflix time-filler – review https://t.co/wDjeUbKFaS — The Independent (@Independent) March 31, 2023

‘Murder Mystery 2’ Review: Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Are Back For More Sleuthing – French Style https://t.co/wlsPOEF4Er — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 31, 2023

Murder Mystery 2 Review: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's Globe-Trotting Netflix Sequel Is Never Not Fun https://t.co/dLaovdXOTC pic.twitter.com/FDSIfl4PAL — TV Guide (@TVGuide) March 31, 2023

‘Murder Mystery 2’ Review: Sandler and Aniston Try to Crack the Case of Netflix’s Background Noise Loop https://t.co/u9f3FOgZgr pic.twitter.com/VjH4wt1JpE — IndieWire (@IndieWire) March 31, 2023

‘Murder Mystery 2’ Review: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in Netflix Sequel That Leaves No Room for Laughs https://t.co/AvBzFKAl3P — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 31, 2023

Murder Mystery 2 review – Netflix sequel needs more murder and mystery https://t.co/gweFIHI4SH — Guardian Australia (@GuardianAus) March 31, 2023

Murder Mystery 2 review by @nandiniramnath #AdamSandler and #JenniferAniston are a brawn-and-brain match made in heaven, and every one of the cast members participates amiably in tomfoolery. https://t.co/7WdAvo2wNF — The Reel (@TheReel_in) March 31, 2023

Review: 'Murder Mystery 2' only tolerable because of Sandler, Aniston https://t.co/lOdAtt9qrb — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 31, 2023

Here is the trailer for Murder Mystery 2:



