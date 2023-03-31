By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Netflix today added Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to the comedy film, Murder Mystery, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as a police officer and his hairdresser wife who attempt to solve a mysterious death aboard a yacht. Adam and Jen are back in the new film which has them heading a detective agency and solving more unsolved murders. 

But is the new movie any good? Does it work as a comedy and mystery? If you believe some critics, the answer is yes. Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives the movie a score of 80 out of a possible 100, albeit based on just five reviews as of this morning. (The first film garnered a RT score of 44.)  Below is a sampling of some of the reviews of Murder Mystery 2 as posted on Twitter, which offers a more mixed conclusion. Enjoy.

Here is the trailer for Murder Mystery 2:

