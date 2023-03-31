

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I read your article about the free trial at MLB TV. It’s seven days only so are there any tricks to watch free games at MLB TV after the free trial is over. Come on, you have all the tricks. — Nathan, Orlando, Florida.

Nathan, MLB TV is the league’s online package of out-of-market games which is available on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.

This year’s subscription is $149.99, which is a $10 increase over last season. However, there is a way to get MLB TV for 50 percent off for a limited time. See this article for details.

But what if you don’t want to pay anything? Can you watch this season’s games at MLB TV for absolutely nothing.

Answer: Yes, sort of. Let me explain.

Click Amazon: See Today’s Top TV Discounts!

Watch Condensed Games

This is a cool MLB TV feature I stumbled upon last year while doing some researching on the service. If you click on the Games button in the MLB TV Menu, it will take you to the library of games previously played this season, including ones that ended as recently as 90 minutes before. If you have a subscription to MLB TV, you can watch the entire broadcast of either the road or away team (including teams in your market). But if you don’t have a subscription, you can watch a 10-minute condensed version of every game which includes all the relevant highlights and other interesting moments. And it’s completely free.

Watch a video demonstration of the MLB TV condensed game feature below:

Even with this year’s rule changes designed to speed up the game, one could argue that most action occurs in less than 10 minutes, even in a 3-hour plus contest. The condensed game makes you feel like you watched the entire game.

Last note: Local blackouts still apply in the MLB TV package, even during the free trial. However, you can watch any condensed game after it’s been played.

Nathan, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message. — Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...