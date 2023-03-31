

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Hulu today is removing 60 movies from its subscription Video on Demand service including some classics that you don’t want to let go before watching — or rewatching!

The movies that will be removed today include Michael Mann’s Heat, starring Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino, Awakenings, also starring DeNiro with Robin Williams, The King of Comedy, yes, also starring Mr. DeNiro with Jerry Lewis (and Martin Scorsese in the auteur’s chair), three Spider-man films, and The Prestige from director Chris Nolan.

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!

Here is the complete list of movies that will not be available on Hulu after today:

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

A Troll in Central Park (1994)

Awakenings (1990)

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Casese Quien Pueda (2015)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

Dear White People (2014)

Empire Records (1995)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

Gamer (2009)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

Heat (1995)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!

Irrational Man (2015)

Just Go With It (2011)

The King Of Comedy (1983)

Kingdom Come (2001)

Ladrones (2015)

The Last Circus (2010)

The Last Days On Mars (2013)

Like Mike (2002)

Little Manhattan (2005)

Man Up (2015)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

One Fine Day (1996)

Only You (1994)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predestination (2015)

The Prestige (2006)

Pride (2007)

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)

Real Steel (2011)

The Rider (2018)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Someone Like You (2001)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)

Superbad (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

This Christmas (2007)

Todo Incluido (2008)

Training Day (2001)

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!

Truth (2015)

The Wave (2015)

The Way Way Back (2013)

Zeros And Ones (2021)

Zombieland (2009)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...