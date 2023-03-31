

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

DIRECTV Stream, the live streaming service owned by DIRECTV, today added Apple TV+ to its lineup of apps available on the DIRECTV Stream set-top. The addition allows DIRECTV Stream subscribers with the set-top to watch Apple TV+ without needing a separate device.

(You can watch DIRECTV Stream with the company-supplied set-top or a separate box such as Roku or Amazon’s Fire TV. The DIRECTV Stream set-top, which includes the Stream lineup and pre-loaded apps such as Apple TV+, costs $10 a month for 12 months. But the streamer is now offering $10 off your programming package for 12 months if you buy it rather than using a separate streaming device. That essentially provides the Stream box for free.)

Apple TV+, which costs $6,99 a month, has award-winning shows and movies such as Severance, Ted Lasso and Coda. The streamer also will host an exclusive Friday night MLB doubleheader during the 2023 season, and it has the exclusive rights to the MLS League Pass soccer package.

The app’s addition is an expansion of DIRECTV’s relationship with Apple. DIRECTV announced last month that it secured the rights from Apple to provide the MLS Season Pass package to more than 300,000 restaurants, bars, hotel lounges, retail shops and other venues during the 2023 season. (DIRECTV also provides Apple’s Friday night baseball games to commercial venues.) This is similar to the satcaster’s arrangement with Amazon to provide its Thursday Night Football games to bars and restaurants.

