TV Answer Man, I am excited about opening day. Do you know if there will be a free preview of MLB Extra Innings and the MLB TV package? Can you write about it before the games start on Thursday? — Owen, Raleigh, North Carolina.

Owen, Major League Baseball’s opening day is today (March 30) with all 30 teams in action. DIRECTV, Comcast and Dish are among the pay TV providers that will hold a free preview of the MLB Extra Innings package from today, March 30, through Thursday, April 6. Consult your on-scren guide for more information.

The Extra Innings plan, which includes up to 90 out-of-market games every week, normally costs around $150. (Most pay TV operators are also including MLB.TV in their Extra Innings plans at no extra cost.)

It’s likely that other pay TV providers will offer a free Extra Innings preview this week, but thus far, there have been no announcements.

MLB.TV is not offering a free preview to start the 2023 campaign, but you can get a seven-day free trial at any time during the season. The online package of out-of-market games costs $149.99 for the entire 2023 season or $24.99 a month. You can also order a single team plan for $129.99.

Local blackouts still apply in the 2023 MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings plans. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a subscription to either. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

However, there is one thing that fans are doing to avoid blackouts. Learn more here.

