TV Answer Man, I see that Fox has announced its lineup for regular season games for Major League Baseball. Do you know if any of them will be in 4K? — Ricky, Toledo, Ohio.

Ricky, you’re right. Fox has just unveiled its full lineup of regular-season MLB games on Fox, FS1 and FOX Deportes.

The 2023 games will start with regionalized broadcasts on Saturday, April 1 including a matchup between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants at 4 p.m. ET on Fox. (Some parts of the nation will get the Texas Rangers-Philadelphia Phillies game on Fox while FS1 will show the Cleveland Guardians-Seattle Mariners game at 9:30 p.m. ET.)

But will any of the Fox-produced MLB contests be available in 4K, you ask? Yesterday, I asked a Fox spokesman and here’s the response:

“No regular season games currently scheduled in 4K, but there is a possibility we may do some this season,” he said.

Fox last year only did one regular season game in 4K — the Field of Dreams game between the Cubs and Reds. But there is no Dreams contest this year due to construction on the field’s site in Iowa. The network, however, could choose to do a 4K production for another high-profile game or two such as a Yankees-Red Sox matchup. The TV Answer Man will monitor this situation and report back here if anything significant changes.

The network has said it will again do the MLB All-Star Game in 4K on July 11 from Seattle,

The full regular season schedule for FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes will also be simulcast on the Fox Sports app which can be accessed with a user name and password from a participating pay TV provider.

You can see the entire lineup of Fox’s 2023 MLB games here.

