

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, will Amazon Prime have Yankee games again this year and will they for anyone to watch or do you have to be in New York? — Dylan, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Dylan, Amazon, a part-owner of the Yes Network, which has the regional TV rights to New York Yankee games, this season will again offer 20 Bronx Bombers’ contests for free to Prime members. The first exclusive New York Yankees game on Prime Video is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, when the Yanks host the Philadelphia Phillies at 7 p.m. ET.

The games will be simulcasts of the broadcasts airing on the Yes Network and other channels that have Yankee TV rights. That means that Yes Network subscribers won’t lose any games in their lineup.

But will Amazon Prime members outside of the Yes Network’s broadcast territory be able to watch the games?

Answer: No.

The 20 Prime Video broadcasts will only be available to Prime members in New York State, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey and northeast Pennsylvania, the traditional viewing areas for Yankee games on Yes. (Prime Video’s live Yankees games will also be available to MLB.TV and MLB Extra Innings subscribers outside the Yankees’ home-team footprint.)

The advantage here for Amazon Prime members in the Yankee viewing territory is that they can watch some Yankee games without subscribing to Yes on a cable or satellite service. This gives cord-cutters in those four states an opportunity to watch their favorite baseball team without paying hefty monthly fees to the pay TV operators.

Prime Video’s 30-minute Yankee pregame will also return this season with Yes Network’s Meredith Marakovits hosting. Yes Network’s Bob Lorenz will host pre-game shows for away games while Marakovits provides live interviews and reports from the field.

The Yes announcers will include the legendary play-by-play man, Michael Kay, and analysts David Cone, Paul O’Neill, John Flaherty and Jeff Nelson.

The Prime Video Yankee streams will also include Amazon’s X-Ray technology, allowing viewer access to live in-game stats, team and player details. Games will be available for replay on Prime Video for 48 hours following their conclusion.

Here is the complete list of Yankee games that will be available on Amazon’s Prime Video:

Tuesday, April 4 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 7:00pm

Wednesday, April 19 vs. Los Angeles Angels – 7:00pm

Wednesday, May 3 vs. Cleveland Guardians – 7:00pm

Wednesday, May 17 vs. Toronto Blue Jays – 7:00pm

Wednesday, May 24 vs. Baltimore Orioles – 7:00pm

Wednesday, June 21 vs. Seattle Mariners – 7:00pm

Friday, June 30 vs. St. Louis Cardinals – 8:00pm

Wednesday, July 5 vs. Baltimore Orioles – 7:00pm

Saturday, July 8 vs. Chicago Cubs – 1:00pm

Wednesday, July 19 vs. Los Angeles Angels – 7:00pm

Wednesday, August 2 vs. Tampa Bay Rays – 7:00pm

Friday, August 4 vs. Houston Astros – 7:00pm

Wednesday, August 16 vs. Atlanta Braves – 7:00pm

Friday, August 18 vs. Boston Red Sox – 7:00pm

Sunday, August 20 vs. Boston Red Sox – 1:30pm

Friday, September 1 vs. Houston Astros – 8:00pm

Monday, September 11 vs. Boston Red Sox – 7:00pm

Wednesday, September 13 vs. Boston Red Sox – 7:00pm

Wednesday, September 20 vs. Toronto Blue Jays – 7:00pm

Wednesday, September 27 vs. Toronto Blue Jays – 7:00pm

