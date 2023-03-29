Looking for an inexpensive TV for the kids’ room or a spare bedroom and you don’t care if it’s in 4K or not? Amazon today is selling this TCL 32-inch 720p HDTV with Roku inside for just $129.99, which is 43 percent off the regular price of $229.99.

The offer is one of Amazon’s one-day-only deals for March 29.

The TCL TV, model 32S355 (3-Series), has a customer rating of 4.6 stars out of a possible 5, based on more than 600 reviews at Amazon.com.

“We bought this to replace a bedroom tv. Setup couldn’t have been easier. Plenty of inputs and a straightforward remote. Picture quality isn’t perfect, but it’s 60hz so it’s to be expected. (And it’s a giant improvement over the glass tube tv it replaced.) This is not a primary tv for us though. We wanted a quality smart tv for our bedroom and this nails it. I cross shopped other sellers i.e. BestBuy and Amazon had the best price,” writes one verified purchaser.

The set comes with the following features:

* Customizable home screen

* Live TV Channel Guide with more than 250 free channels: Use the live TV guide to surf broadcast TV and live streaming channels in one place.

* 3 HDMI ports

* Roku software which offers thousands of channels.

