

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

The film world is feeling more excited today because Apple has just revealed when Martin Scorsese’s Apple film, Killers of the Flower Moon, will debut in theaters. The date: October 6 in select theaters. It will be October 20 for wider release across the nation.

While Apple’s press release did not say specifically when Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere on Apple TV+, it’s likely to be during the holiday season in mid-to-late November or early December.

Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, is based on a real-life murder case in Oklahoma during the 1920s. With Scorsese in the director’s chair, it’s a likely candidate for a Best Picture nomination.

Below is the press release from Apple on the film’s release:

Apple Original Films announced today that Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated “Killers of the Flower Moon” will first be released exclusively in theaters worldwide, in partnership with Paramount Pictures, limited on Friday, October 6, and wide on Friday, October 20, before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Killers of the Flower Moon” was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Sommer, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serving as executive producers.

