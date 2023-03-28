

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

The TV Answer Man is often asked about arcane terms and technologies involving today’s new televisions and streaming devices/services. It’s not a surprise considering that technology companies often do a poor job of explaining them to consumers. For example, two leading TV models today are the OLED TVs from companies such as LG and Sony and the QLED TVs from companies such as Samsung and TCL. The acronyms, OLED and QLED, are so close that it would be easy to think they are the same thing. But they are completely different technologies that go into making each model a completely different TV. We asked our favorite Artificial Intelligence engine, ChatGPT, for an explanation of the differences between an OLED and QLED and below is the AI response. As always, the article was edited and fact-checked by the TV Answer Man team. Enjoy.

When it comes to buying a new TV, there are many different technologies and features to consider. Two popular options on the market today are OLED and QLED TVs. While both types of TVs offer high-quality picture and advanced technology, there are some key differences between the two that buyers should be aware of before making a purchase.

First, let’s start with OLED. OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode, and the technology uses individual pixels that emit their own light. This means that each pixel can turn on or off independently, resulting in deeper blacks and brighter whites. OLED TVs also have wider viewing angles, which means that you can see the picture clearly from almost any angle in the room.

QLED, on the other hand, stands for quantum-dot light-emitting diode. This technology uses a backlight that shines through a layer of quantum dots, which are tiny particles that emit specific colors of light when they are excited by the backlight. QLED TVs have the advantage of being brighter than OLED TVs, which can be especially helpful in rooms with a lot of natural light.

One key difference between OLED and QLED TVs is in their contrast ratios. OLED TVs are capable of producing perfect black levels, since each pixel can turn off completely. This creates a contrast ratio that is essentially infinite, which means that the difference between the darkest and brightest parts of the image is extremely high. QLED TVs, on the other hand, still rely on a backlight, which can limit their ability to produce deep blacks. While QLED TVs do use advanced technology like local dimming to improve contrast, they still can’t match the perfect black levels of OLED TVs.

Another important difference between OLED and QLED TVs is their color accuracy. OLED TVs are known for their excellent color accuracy, since each pixel emits its own light and can produce precise colors. QLED TVs, on the other hand, can struggle with color accuracy, especially when displaying dark colors. This is because the backlight can cause light to bleed into adjacent pixels, creating a halo effect around dark objects on the screen.

Finally, it’s worth noting that OLED TVs tend to be more expensive than QLED TVs. This is partly because OLED technology is still relatively new and more difficult to manufacture, but it’s also because OLED TVs offer superior picture quality. That said, QLED TVs are still a great option for buyers who want a high-quality picture without breaking the bank.

In summary, both OLED and QLED TVs offer advanced technology and high-quality picture, but there are some key differences between the two. OLED TVs have perfect black levels and excellent color accuracy, while QLED TVs are brighter and more affordable. Ultimately, the choice between the two comes down to personal preference and budget.

