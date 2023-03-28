

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, can you explain to us how we can get our free MLB TV from T-Mobile? — Frank, Ames, Iowa.

Frank, T-Mobile, the communications giant, today began offering the MLB TV package of out-of-market games for free for the eighth straight year. And T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro customers can watch the games for free on any MLB TV supported device, not just your phone or tablet using the wireless plan.

This is a great perk for baseball fans, particularly considering MLB TV’s price increase to $149 this season, a $10 bump over last year.

But there is something about the benefit that you need to know. T-Mobile does not automatically add MLB TV to your plan. You have to sign up for it at T-Mobile.com/MLB or in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app from today, March 28, through April 3. (You can download the app in your phone’s app store.) If you don’t sign up for the free MLB TV plan during that time, you will not get it via T-Mobile. If you need more details, visit T-Mobile’s MLB TV page here.

Why does T-Mobile require you to sign up for a free service? Why doesn’t it just add the plan to everyone’s account?

By requiring the sign up, the company reduces the number of people who will actually get MLB TV which undoubtedly limits the money it spends to buy the rights for the promotion.

Frank, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

