

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

The factors that go into buying a new television can be quite different if you’re largely getting it to play video games. Gaming requires certain features (fast motion controls, etc.) that simply may not be needed when watching a Netflix show. With that in mind, we asked our favorite Artificial Intelligence engine, ChatGPT, for four picks for great televisions for playing video games. As always, the article has been fact-checked and edited by the TV Answer Man team. The link for each set is an Amazon link and we receive a small commission for any sale done via an Amazon link. Prices for each model vary by size.

As video games become increasingly popular, it is important to have a television that can enhance the gaming experience. With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to determine which television is the best for gaming. In this article, we will explore the best televisions for playing video games.

1.LG CX OLED TV

The LG CX OLED TV is a top-of-the-line television that offers excellent picture quality and low input lag, making it an ideal choice for gaming. It has a 4K resolution and supports HDMI 2.1, which allows for higher frame rates and better graphics. The television also supports variable refresh rate (VRR) technology, which reduces screen tearing and stuttering. The LG CX OLED TV has a sleek design and is available in a variety of sizes.

Editor’s Note: The CX is an older LG model, but the price is cheaper than new LG OLED sets which have similar features. Below is the LG summary of why the set is a good choice for gaming:

“LG OLED TV is built for gaming. AI-powered picture quality transports you to the moment. Gaming features and the latest tech, like NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync, give you an edge with less lag, high refresh rates, and incredibly smooth and responsive gameplay.”

2. Sony X90K

The Sony X90K is a high-performance television that offers excellent picture quality and low input lag. It has a 4K resolution and supports HDR, making it ideal for gamers who want a visually stunning experience. The television also supports VRR, which reduces screen tearing and stuttering. The Sony X90K also has a sleek design and is available in a variety of sizes.

Editor’s Note: Below is Sony’s summary of why the X90K is a good choice for gamers:

“Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 – Auto HDR Tone Mapping & Auto Genre Picture Switch.”

3. Vizio P-Series Quantum X

The Vizio P-Series Quantum X is a budget-friendly option that offers excellent picture quality and low input lag. It has a 4K resolution and supports HDR, making it ideal for gamers who want a visually stunning experience. The television also supports VRR technology and Dolby Vision. (Click this article to learn more about Dolby Vision.) The Vizio P-Series Quantum has a sleek design and is available in a variety of sizes.

Editor’s Note: Below is Vizio’s summary of why the set is great for gamers:



“Game in 4K with 120Hz gaming support with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Variable Refresh Rate, and ultra-low input lag.”

4. TCL 6-Series

The TCL 6-Series is another budget-friendly option that offers excellent picture quality and low input lag. It has a 4K resolution and supports HDR, making it ideal for gamers who want a visually stunning experience. The television also supports VRR technology. The TCL 6-Series has a sleek design and is available in a variety of sizes.

In conclusion, the LG CX OLED TV, the Sony X90K, the Vizio P-Series Quantum X, and TCL 6-Series are all excellent choices for gamers. They offer excellent picture quality, low input lag, and support for VRR technology, which enhances the gaming experience. When choosing a television for gaming, it is important to consider factors such as resolution, input lag, and support for VRR technology.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...