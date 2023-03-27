

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I saw the ad for Fubo saying it’s the best streaming service for sports fans with Kevin Garnett and the former Jets guy. Is Fubo really that good for sports fans? What channels do they have that makes it so good? — Peter, Naples, Florida.

Peter, for those not familiar with Fubo (formerly known as FuboTV), it’s a live streaming service that offers more than 150 channels for $74.99 a month. (You can get more channels in more expensive packages, or add-on plans.) You watch FuboTV over the Internet using a computer or connected device that includes the Fubo app, such as Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV.

Unlike many cable and satellite operators, FuboTV does not require signing any contracts, and it offers a free seven-day trial.

Fubo last week unveiled a new advertising campaign around the theme, ‘If Sports Fans Built a Streaming Service,’ suggesting it has the most sports channels in the category. But does Fubo carry all the sports channels a ‘big-time’ sports fan would require in a pay TV service?

Let’s look at which sports channels FuboTV does offer:

Fubo carries the network affiliates (ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox) in most markets. (You can see a list of the markets here.) That’s important because the networks have the rights to many high-profile events such as NFL and MLB games, NASCAR races, the prestigious golf tournaments and so on.

The streamer carries ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, the NFL Network, beIN Sports, CBS Sports Network, Big Ten Network, the Golf Channel, Speedvision, Tennis Channel, Big Ten Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, Pac 12 Network, Swerve Sports, ACC Network, NFL RedZone, ESPNU, ESPNews, SEC Network, Outside, Stadium, Origin Sports, and its own sports channel, Fubo Sports Network, among other niche networks.

(Note: Some of the channels listed above are included in FuboTV’s more expensive plans, and/or add-on packages, which can cost as much as $94.99 a month. Click here for more details. Fubo has a Sports add-on plan, called Sports Plus, for $10.99 a month. The package includes the NFL RedZone channel, among others. Click here for more details.)

You can also now order MLB TV from Fubo for $24.99 a month. You can also order the NBA League Pass for $14.99 a month.

The streamer also has some regional sports networks including:

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Altitude

Bally Sports

Marquee Sports Network

MSG and MSG+

NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports California

NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Washington

NESN

Root Sports Northwest

SNY — SportsNet New York

FuboTV charges a regional sports fee up to $13.99 a month if you receive one or more of those channels. (It’s also worth noting that you can watch your regional sports net when you’re traveling if you logged in to your FuboTV app from your home area within the last month.

For no extra charge, the live streaming service also includes select NBC and Fox-produced games in 4K such as NFL playoff games, Premier League Soccer, NASCAR races, college basketball and college football games. (But it does not carry ESPN’s 4K broadcasts.) However, you need the $84.99 a month Elite or $94.99 a month Pro plan to watch 4K. In sum, Fubo has an impressive list of sports channels and options on how to order them.

But now let’s look at what FuboTV does not offer:

Fubo does not carry the Yes Network, the Longhorn Network, MASN or SportsNet LA. It also doesn’t have the Turner-owned TNT and TBS which broadcasts MLB, NHL and NBA games. (And the March Madness college basketball tournament.)

Those are some big omissions, particularly if you live in New York (Yes Network), Los Angeles (SportsNet LA) or the Washington-Baltimore area (MASN) or want to watch the national sports broadcasts on the Turner networks.

Bottom line: If you want to watch all your favorite sports, you may be occasionally disappointed by Fubo. But in most markets, and for most high-profile sporting events, Fubo should do the job for you.

Peter, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

