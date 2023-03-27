

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I’ve been watching the free Showtime shows and loving them on Comcast. Do you know what the next free channel is?!! Love it!! — Gina, Boston.

Gina, Comcast last month announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year. The cable operator last week offered more than 400 free movies and dozens of TV shows from Showtime.

The free shows and movies on Comcast continue this week with programming from Disney Story Central, a streaming service which offers word-for-word narration of favorite children’s stories such as Brave, The Incredible Stories, Miles From Tomorrowland, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Stories, Beauty and the Beast Stories, The Lion Guard Stories, Cars Stories, The Lion King Stories and many others.

Disney Story Central, which normally costs $4.99 a month, is a great way to learn more about your children’s favorite characters while educating them on the joys of reading. While the app was retired by a Disney a few years ago, the previous content remains available and the Disney tales will be for free on Comcast from March 27 through April 2.

Update: Comcast has announced this morning that Kidstream, another children’s streaming service, will also be available this week for free.

To access the free titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

