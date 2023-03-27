

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

AMC announced today that The Walking Dead spin-off, called The Walking Dead: Dead City, will premiere on Sunday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET. The show will be available on both AMC and AMC+. The new show will follow the TWD characters, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they enter a post-apocalyptic (and very dangerous) Manhattan.

The network today also debuted the official trailer for Fear the Walking Dead’s eighth season which begins May 14.

Below is the AMC press release detailing both announcements, and the show trailer/teaser:

AMC NETWORKS ANNOUNCES JUNE 18 PREMIERE DATE FOR “THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY” AND DEBUTS OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR “FEAR THE WALKING DEAD’S” EIGHTH AND FINAL SEASON AT WONDERCON 2023

ANAHEIM, CA – March 25, 2023 – AMC Networks presented panels for The Walking Dead: Dead City and Fear the Walking Dead at WonderCon earlier today, announcing that the first spin-off in the Walking Dead Universe, The Walking Dead: Dead City, will premiere Sunday, June 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+, with subsequent episodes airing at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Fear the Walking Dead debuted new key art and the official trailer for its eighth and final season, which begins Sunday, May 14 at 9:00pm ET on AMC and AMC+.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Showrunner Eli Jorné, Executive Producer and Star Lauren Cohan and Star Gaius Charles appeared on today’s panel moderated by Chris Hardwick.

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8

Co-Showrunner Ian Goldberg, Executive Producer Michael Satrazemis, cast members Kim Dickens, Jenna Elfman and Christine Evangelista appeared on today’s panel moderated by Chris Hardwick.

Fear the Walking Dead’s eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan’s (Lennie James) and Madison’s (Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned.

