

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I read that Comcast was ending giving Peacock away for free. Very disappointing. Do you know when it will happen and whether we’ll get a break on pricing when it does? — Gerri, Bowie, Maryland.

Gerri, Comcast’s Xfinity TV service has provided Peacock’s $4.99 monthly Premium plan for free to video subscribers as well as Internet customers since the streaming service launched in July 2020. However, the Peacock’s Premium plan will no longer be included in existing Comcast Xfinity video and Internet packages, effective June 26, 2023.

In addition, new Xfinity customers who sign up after April 3 will be offered the Premium plan for free for six months. However, they will have to subscribe after that term.

The decision is not terribly surprising. Comcast and NBC executives have strongly hinted for months that the bundled free Peacock would soon end as the company looks to solidify the streamer’s business. NBC also eliminated a free Peacock offering earlier this year. (Peacock now has two plans — the ads-included Premium for $4.99 a month and the ads-free Premium Plus for $9.99 a month.)

Charter’s Spectrum TV also bundles free Peacock Premium with some of its packages as part of a deal with Comcast. It’s unclear if that program will end when the Xfinity change is made.

But to your question: As an existing Xfinity customer, will you be offered Peacock at a discounted rate when the free service stops?

Answer: Yes. You will be able to re-subscribe to Peacock’s Premium plan for $2.99 a month for 12 months between June 26, 2023 and August 25, 2023. That’s a $2 a month discount.

Gerri, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

