Netflix next month (April 2023) plans to add 104 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including these four most interesting titles, in my humble opinion:
The Diplomat
Keri Russell, who shined so brightly as a Russian agent in FX’s The Americans, returns to the political/espionage stage playing a U.S. ambassador to England who must manage an international crisis while watching her marriage crumble. Sounds like the perfect vehicle for her exceptional talents. April 20.
Better Call Saul, Season Six
Bob Odenkirk’s masterful performance as conman/attorney Saul Goodman comes to Netflix after capturing every critic’s heart during last year’s run on AMC. The show’s final season ties up all the loose ends while offering some of the most heart-stopping, tension-filled drama ever seen on the ‘small screen.’ April 18.
Florida Man
No, it’s not about an inebriated Fort Lauderdale resident trying to wrestle an alligator. Florida Man stars Edgar Ramirez (The Undoing) as a disgraced cop and gambling addict who must return to his home state to solve a mystery and find some treasure along the way. Ramirez is an underrated actor and this series sounds like his opportunity to show his stuff. April 13.
The Bourne Trilogy
Netflix will add a trio of Bourne espionage films (The Bourne Identity, 2002, The Bourne Supremacy, 2004, and The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007) starring Matt Damon as an intelligence agent who seeks vengeance on his former government handlers for a myriad of misdeeds. Great action and stylish direction from Doug Liman (first two), and Paul Greengrass (the third). April 1.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Netflix in April 2023
April 1
28 Days
A League of Their Own
American Hustle
Battleship
The Birds
Born on the Fourth of July
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Charlie Wilson’s War
Conan the Destroyer
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Friday Night Lights
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
Hoarders: Season 12
Hotel Transylvania
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
How to Train Your Dragon
I, Frankenstein
Inception
Inside Man
The Land Before Time (1988)
Marnie
Matilda (1996)
The Negotiator
Not Another Teen Movie
Psycho (1960)
Puss in Boots
Shark Tale
Shrek Forever After
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain
Zombieland
Weathering (Netflix Film)
April 2
War Sailor: Limited Series (Netflix Series)
April 3
Magic Mixies: Season 1
Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1
April 4
My Name Is Mo’Nique (Netflix Comedy)
The Signing (Netflix Series)
April 5
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (Netflix Documentary)
April 6
BEEF (Netflix Series)
The Last Stand
April 7
Chupa (Netflix Film)
Holy Spider
Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (Netflix Film)
Oh Belinda (Netflix Film)
Thicker Than Water (Netflix Series)
Transatlantic (Netflix Series)
April 8
Hunger (Netflix Film)
April 10
CoComelon: Season 8 (Netflix Family)
April 11
All American: Homecoming Season 2
Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman (Netflix Comedy)
April 12
American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Netflix Documentary)
CELESTE BARBER: Fine, thanks (Netflix Comedy)
Operation: Nation (Netflix Film)
Smother-in-Law: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
April 13
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Florida Man (Netflix Series)
Obsession (Netflix Series)
April 14
Phenomena (Netflix Film)
Queenmaker (Netflix Series)
Queens on the Run (Netflix Film)
Seven Kings Must Die (Netflix Film)
April 15
Doctor Cha (Netflix Series)
Time Trap
April 16
The Best Man Holiday
The Mustang
The Nutty Boy Part 2 (Netflix Family)
April 17
Oggy Oggy: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
April 18
Better Call Saul: Season 6
How to Get Rich (Netflix Documentary)
Longest Third Date (Netflix Documentary)
April 19
Chimp Empire (Netflix Documentary)
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (Netflix Film)
April 20
The Diplomat (Netflix Series)
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Netflix Series)
April 21
A Tourist’s Guide to Love (Netflix Film)
Chokehold (Netflix Film)
Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
One More Time (Netflix Film)
Rough Diamonds (Netflix Series)
April 22
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
April 25
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix Comedy)
April 26
The Good Bad Mother (Netflix Series)
Kiss, Kiss! (Netflix Film)
Love After Music (Netflix Series)
Workin’ Moms: Season 7 (Netflix Series)
April 27
Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 (Netflix Series)
The Matchmaker (Netflix Film)
The Nurse (Netflix Series)
Sharkdog: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Sweet Tooth: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
April 28
AKA (Netflix Film)
InuYasha: Season 6
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Netflix Series)
Dates to be announced:
Ex-Addicts Club (Netflix Series)
Welcome to Eden: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
