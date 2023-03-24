

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I see that Apple is putting an end to the free MLB games. Do you know if it will still do MLS games for free? — Tommy, Burbank, California.

Tommy, you’re right. Apple this week revealed that you will need an Apple TV+ sub ($6.99 a month) to watch its Friday night MLB doubleheaders during the 2023 season. Last year, Apple offered the entire season of its exclusive Friday offerings for free.

So what about the MLS games, you ask? Apple, which has the exclusive rights to the MLS Season Pass package, has provided some early season MLS games for free. Will the free lunch continue after the MLB announcement?

Answer: Yes!

Apple TV+ will offer six more games for free tomorrow, Saturday, March 25, and here they are. (All times Eastern.)

Portland at LA at 4:30 p.m. (also available on Fox)

DC at New England at 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago at 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando at 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati at 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at St. Louis at 9:30 p.m.

The other eight league games tomorrow will require a MLS Season Pass subscription. Non-Apple TV+ subscribers can order the plan for $14.99 a month or $99 for the entire season. Apple TV+ subscribers can subscribe for $12.99 a month or $79 for the full season. (An Apple TV+ sub costs $6.99 a month. (The 2023 Major League Soccer regular season started February 25 and will end on October 21._

Note that MLS Season Pass does not have blackouts so all games will be available for free regardless of market.

Tommy, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

