Amazon next month (April 2023) plans to add 92 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including four that we consider to be the month’s best bets. And here they are:

Citadel

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas star in this Amazon original six-episode sci-fi series as elite agents tasked to protect society from a mysterious syndicate that’s manipulating world’s events. The supporting cast includes Stanley Tucci (always a plus move) as a former colleague who enlists their help in tracking down the evil forces. April 28.

Dead Ringers

Rachel Weisz stars in dual roles as twin sisters in this remake of the 1988 classic directed by David Cronenberg which stars Jeremy Irons. This film features the Weisz’ characters as manipulative medical maniacs who share lovers, drugs and a zeal to replace traditional medical ethics with a new experimental medicine. Yes, it’s a drama. April 21.

The Big Lebowski

The 1998 cult comedy from the Coen Bros. features an iconic Los Angeles slacker (Jeff Bridges) named ‘The Dude’ who accidentally becomes entangled in a mistaken murder. Only Joel and Ethan Coen could take this farfetched plot and turn it into a cultural mainstay and masterpiece that resonates with multiple generations. The flawless supporting cast includes John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman, David Huddleston, Julianne Moore, and John Turturro as Jesus, a bowler with a strange fetish for his ball. April 1.

Redefined: J.R. Smith

J.R. Smith, the former NBA star who played on the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, among other teams, will be the subject of a new documentary that will debut on Amazon’s Prime Video on April 4. Called Uninterrupted: Redefined: J.R. Smith, the four-part documentary will chronicle Smith’s quest for a college education (he was drafted by the NBA out of high school) and his new athletic passion, college golf. The show’s executive producers include former Smith teammate, LeBron James.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in April 2023 to Amazon Prime:

AVAILABLE APRIL 1

American Gigolo (1980)

At the Gate of the Ghost (2013)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001)

Death Wish 2 (1982)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

Dirty Pretty Things (2003)

Face/Off (1997)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Jigsaw (2017)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Keeping the Faith (2000)

Liar Liar (1997)

Life of Pi (2012)

Lifeguard (1976)

Mary and The Witch’s Flower (2017)

Max Payne (2008)

McLintock (1963)

Moonlight and Valentino (1995)

Morning Glory (2010)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Ong Bak (2005)

Philomena (2013)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

Ray (2004)

School Ties (1992)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Speed (1994)

Staying Alive (1983)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

Terminator Genisys (2015)

The Aviator (2004)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Descendants (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Medallion (2003)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

The Young Messiah (2016)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2012)

Titanic (1997)

To the Wonder (2012)

Top Gun (1986)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

We’re No Angels (1989)

Whiplash (2014)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985

AVAILABLE APRIL 4

*Redefined: J.R. Smith (2023)

*Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (2023)

Bros (2022)

AVAILABLE APRIL 7

*On a Wing and a Prayer (2023)

*Gangs of Lagos (2023)

AVAILABLE APRIL 11

Ticket to Paradise (2022)

AVAILABLE APRIL 12

Alter Ego (2022)

Big Bad Wolves (2014)

Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (2006)

Kill Me Three Times (2015)

Life Itself (2014)

The Quest of Alain Ducasse (2018)

Whose Streets? (2017)

AVAILABLE APRIL 19

Bigger, Stronger, Faster (2008)

Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers (2006)

Demon Warriors (2007)

Happy Happy (2011)

I Melt With You (2011)

Magic Trip (2011)

Playback (2012)

Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)

AVAILABLE APRIL 21

*Dead Ringers (2023)

*Judy Blume Forever (2023)

AVAILABLE APRIL 26

Crazy Love (2007)

Syrup (2013

AVAILABLE APRIL 28

*Citadel (2023)

* – denotes an Amazon original.

