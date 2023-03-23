

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Barry, the black comedy starring Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live) as a hitman who wants to become an actor, is returning to HBO for its fourth and final season on April 16. Below is the HBO press release with more details, including a trailer previewing the final season:

The Emmy® winning dark comedy series BARRY, starring and directed by Emmy® and DGA-winner Bill Hader, returns for its fourth and final eight-episode season with two new episodes SUNDAY, APRIL 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. A new episode will debut every following Sunday, leading up to the series finale on May 28. Hader and Alec Berg are the series co-creators and executive producers.

Bill Hader, star, co-creator, writer, director and executive producer quote:

“It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion.”

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO and HBO Max Comedy Programming quote:

“After three masterful seasons of BARRY, we are eager for viewers to see the powerful, complex and hilarious conclusion to Barry Berkman’s story. It has been a pleasure working with this immensely talented team including Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers and the entire exceptional cast and crew.”

Season 4 logline:

Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is hailed as a hero as Barry’s (Bill Hader) arrest has shocking consequences. It’s all been leading up to this – the explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry.

Season 4 cast:

The Emmy nominated and winning cast regulars include Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches; Sarah Goldberg as Sally; Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank; Emmy and Critics Choice winner Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau; Robert Wisdom as Jim Moss. Returning recurring guest cast include Michael Irby as Cristobal, Fred Melamed as Tom Posorro, Andrew Leeds as Leo, Patrick Fischler as Lon Oneil, and Jessy Hodges as Lindsay.

Awards:

The first three seasons of BARRY received a total of 44 Emmy nominations and nine Emmys including: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader); Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Henry Winkler); Outstanding Sound Editing (Half-Hour); Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing; Outstanding Stunt Coordination; and Outstanding Sound Mixing (Half-Hour).

Variety hailed season three of BARRY as “a masterpiece…funnier and sharper than ever,” with “a remarkable performance by Hader’.” Los Angeles Times declared it as “a masterclass”…”one of TV’s best suspense-filled thrillers,” and The Daily Beast “the best show on TV.” Vulture praised it for being “directed with precision and authority…and crafted with rigor and care.” “Every performance [is] a treasure” with these “wonderful, tortured characters,” says The Hollywood Reporter.

Season 4 credits:

BARRY was created by Alec Berg & Bill Hader; executive produced by Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff; co-executive produced by Duffy Boudreau; produced by Julie Camino. Hader directs all eight episodes this season. Season four writers include Bill Hader, Liz Sarnoff, Duffy Boudreau, Taofik Kolade, Emma Barrie, Mark Ashmore and Nicky Hirsch.

