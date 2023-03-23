

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man,@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, now that we have longer days because of the daylight saving thing, it’s tougher to watch TV after dinner because the sun glare is all over the screen until almost 8! Any tips on how to fix this? You have lots of answers for different things, right? — Denise, Big Spring, Texas.

Denise, that’s a great question. And you’re right. Daylight Saving Time started last Sunday which means the clocks have pushed forward an hour. That also means the sun won’t set until after 7 p.m. and that can wreak havoc on your early evening viewing experience.

However, there are some things you can do to improve your TV time during the day, particularly when the sun is taking over your room, or during the night when your lamps are too bright.

1. Move Your TV

Position the TV so it doesn’t face a window. This will help eliminate any glare coming in from the sunlight. I realize this is easier said than done for people who live in small apartments, and/or have their sets in small rooms. There are only so many ways to arrange the furniture in a cramped space. So if that’s a problem, try:

2. Getting New Curtains

Invest in some blackout curtains that can keep the daylight at a minimum when you’re watching TV. If you’re not familiar with blackout curtains, they usually come with black liner that adds thickness to the drapes, which helps block sunlight. They can be very effective in keeping the room dark, and contrary to popular opinion, they come in multiple colors, not just gray and black. Blackout curtains also can help absorb sound, which can enhance your TV’s sound effects.

3. Move the Lamps

Let’s say you’ve handled the sun issue, but what about the lamps? They can cause glare on your screen as well. During the night, if possible, place your lamps behind the TV or off to the side so the glare does not directly reflect on the screen.

The problem of TV glare often occurs because you are sitting in a chair next to a lamp. If you can position the set so it’s facing a seating area without a lamp, or with the lamp off, you will notice a marked improvement in the picture. And if you think watching TV in a dark room will hurt your eyesight, read this.

Hope that helps, Denise. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

