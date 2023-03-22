

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man, @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I haven’t seen anything on your web site about whether Apple will charge for the MLB games this year. They were free last year which was great. What’s the scoop here, TV Answer Man? — Tony, Las Vegas.

Tony, you’re right. Apple last year provided its Friday night MLB doubleheaders for free throughout the season. (The company last year secured the exclusive rights to offer the two Friday night games.) This was a convenient perk considering that the games are not available on any other platform, including regional sports channels and MLB TV.

However, Apple announced today that an Apple TV+ subscription will be required to stream this season’s games. The sub’s cost is $6.99 a month.

“We can’t wait for ‘Friday Night Baseball’ to start up again, and we’re excited for fans to experience everything new we’re bringing this season,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of service, said in a press release. “Apple TV+ truly has something for everyone, from two live baseball games every Friday night, to an incredible slate of award-winning original films and series — there’s never been a better time to sign up.”

Apple said the 2023 games will start on Friday, April 7, with a daytime contest between the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs from Chicago’s historic Wrigley Field. The San Diego Padres will visit the Atlanta Braves later that night. (See the first half schedule below.)

Friday Night Baseball’s broadcast team will include Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter). Game assignments for announcers will be shared on a weekly basis. In addition to Apple TV+, the company said games will be available in bars and restaurants via a partnership with DIRECTV’s business division. This will be similar to DIRECTV’s deal with Amazon that enables commercial establishments to show Thursday Night Football games, and the satcaster’s agreement with Apple to show MLS games in bars and restaurants. Here is the first half schedule for Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+: Friday, April 7

Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs

2 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

7 p.m. ET Friday, April 14

San Francisco Giants at Detroit Tigers

6:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox

7 p.m. ET Friday, April 21

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

7 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves

7 p.m. ET Friday, April 28

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros

8 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

10 p.m. ET Friday, May 5

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds

6:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

7 p.m. ET Friday, May 12

Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers

8 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins

8 p.m. ET Friday, May 19

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays

7 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners at Atlanta Braves

7 p.m. ET Friday, May 26

San Diego Padres at New York Yankees

7 p.m. ET

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers

6:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 2

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

5 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

8 p.m. ET Friday, June 9

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles

7 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

9:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 16

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

8 p.m. ET

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners

10 p.m. ET Friday, June 23

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins

6:30 p.m. ET

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

7 p.m. ET Friday, June 30

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

7 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels

9:30 p.m. ET

