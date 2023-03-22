

TV Answer Man, I heard that FuboTV is gone. Is that true? Why!? — Megan, Fairfax, Virginia.

Megan, calm down. FuboTV, the multi-channel, live streaming service, is still around but just operating under a new name. What is it? Fubo. Yes, FuboTV without the TV.

The name change was announced by the company yesterday as part of a new advertising campaign co-produced by actor (and Fubo investor) Ryan Reynolds. The ad spots, which will star 15-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett and veteran NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez, suggest Fubo is what you would get ‘If Sports Fans Built a Streaming Service.’

While Fubo recently added the Bally Sports regional sports networks, it’s somewhat cheeky for Fubo to launch an ad campaign around the phrase, ‘If Sports Fans Built a Streaming Service’ at a time it doesn’t carry 3 of the 4 networks (Turner’s TBS, TNT, and truTV) carrying March Madness games. The odds are good that most sports fans would have added the Turner networks before the tournament began this month if they were building a streaming service.

But Fubo can boast that it added 251,000 net subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2022 and it achieved the top ranking in customer satisfaction among live streaming providers, according to J.D. Power.

“FuboTV has grown in size and scope, with multiple brands under our global umbrella, since we launched our core cable TV replacement product in 2015,” David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of Fubo said in a press release. “Alongside our continued growth, our consumers have affectionately shortened our name to Fubo and we feel that name represents the premium media brand we are today. We’re building on this momentum with an updated visual identity and new ad campaign, created in partnership with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, to continue to drive profitable growth as we head into baseball season.”

You can see the Fubo’s ad below:

Megan, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

